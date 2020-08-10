Job seekers should use training support to reskill, upskill

I refer to Mr Joachim Sim Khim Huang's Forum letter in which he suggested that the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) help match self-employed persons to service buyers (Self-employment may be the answer for some, Aug 6).

SNEF agrees that self-employment is one of the viable options for job seekers.

However, self-employed persons work in a wide range of trades and professions, such as hawkers, media professionals and private-hire drivers.

It may be more effective to aggregate similar types of services on common digital platforms to enable service buyers to find them more easily.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, one of SNEF's priorities is to work with the Government and the labour movement to find ways to help employers retain their workers and retrench only as a last resort.

As the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to last for a while, employers, especially those in severely affected industries, would need to transform to adapt to the new business environment to remain sustainable.

We encourage employers to continue to leverage government schemes to help their business transform, as well as to retain and reskill their workers.

But some employers may still be forced to retrench staff.

Hence, as members of the National Jobs Council, both SNEF and SBF are working together within and outside the council to contribute to its aim of supporting close to 100,000 job seekers through the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package over the next 12 months.

Whatever the path a job seeker chooses to take, the person is encouraged to use the training support available to reskill and upskill.

Sim Gim Guan

Executive Director

Singapore National Employers Federation