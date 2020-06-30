Forum: Irresponsible dog owners

It is good to see families and friends enjoying themselves during the much-awaited phase two of Singapore's reopening.

In the past, I often saw maids taking dogs for a walk, with a plastic bag in hand to pick up the poo.

Increasingly, in parks and elsewhere, I see dog owners taking their pets for walks, and they do not bother to pick up the poo (Owning a pet is a responsibility, by Sarah Ng, June 22).

Some owners are also not leashing their dogs. There may be others who are sensitive to dogs, and dog owners should display some care.

The authorities need to instruct dog owners to abide by the rules.

Robinson Fernandez