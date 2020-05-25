Investors should focus more on sustainability going forward

It is heartening that thought leaders are in agreement that Covid-19 is symptomatic of the unsustainability of current consumption trajectories (Lessons for climate change: Chance of a lifetime to transform way we live for sustainable future; and Covid-19 offers preview of impact of environmental threats, both May 2).

This is in the same vein as investment experts who agree that there is now increased investor focus on environmental, social and governance risk-reward trade-offs, and other sustainability considerations.

Norway's US$1 trillion (S$1.4 trillion) sovereign fund's exclusion of four Canadian oil and gas companies from its portfolio for producing excessive greenhouse gas emissions is proof of this (World's largest wealth fund blacklists four Canadian firms for emissions, ST Online, May 13).

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has magnified the increasing importance of sustainability considerations to investors. For instance, it has been reported that carbon emissions will decrease as a consequence of Covid-19 lockdowns.

A multinational group of scientists that examined data from 69 nations responsible for 97 per cent of mankind's carbon emissions estimated emissions will drop between 4.2 per cent and 7.5 per cent by the end of the year (Daily CO2 emissions plunge during lockdowns, May 20).

These statistics will be of great interest to investors with an eye on sustainability investments in clean energy.

The current environment will be a baptism of fire, testing the skills and abilities of investors, and will play to the strengths of stakeholders that have in place robust sustainability frameworks that emphasise a more resilient future post-Covid-19, one which Singapore will be well placed to support and capitalise on as the global financial centre of choice.

Woon Wee Min