Inter-agency task force needed for neighbour disputes

The Community Disputes Resolution Act (CDRA), which provides recourse for neighbours involved in disputes, was passed in 2015 and a resolution approach crossing multiple agencies was outlined for parties to follow.

But much must be done to coordinate these agencies to provide timely help to those involved.

I moved back to my Housing Board flat last June and began experiencing excessive noise disturbances from my neighbours upstairs (such as dragging of furniture, pounding on the floor, dropping of heavy objects and heavy footsteps).

As a stay-at-home mum who suffers from depression, I am startled by the noise throughout the day.

I have approached my neighbours about the issue, but they have denied any wrongdoing. Nothing was done by the HDB as its officer was not able to gather any evidence during a house visit, given that the noise occurs randomly throughout the day.

Grassroots leaders were also unable to do much except to talk to my neighbours, which did nothing to improve the situation.

I then turned to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal for help, only to be bogged down by layers of procedures to follow.

The requirement that the victim provide adequate evidence was onerous and draining.

Even after providing audio recordings made on my mobile phone as evidence, the court deemed that they were too soft.

Perhaps, in order to capture sound that is of a quality acceptable to the court, an accredited organisation or vendor should be appointed by the court to handle the task and to provide professional help in gathering evidence.

I was also not given proper guidance on court proceedings such as the pre-trial conference and have wasted much time attending multiple sessions.

It has been months and the excessive noise continues to plague me, while my depression is getting worse.

An inter-agency task force should be set up to provide timely assistance, coordination among various agencies, as well as technical expertise to gather concrete evidence for the tribunal.

The CDRA was a welcome start, but victims should not have to make the rest of the journey alone.

Ng Mei Kee