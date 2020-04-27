Forum: Increase demand for local produce

As Covid-19 disrupts our traditional food supply lines (From tomatoes to grapes, avid gardener treasures home-grown food, April 9), efforts should be made to increase both production and desirability of locally produced foodstuff.

Singapore needs to be prudent in managing its resources. As its land area is limited, more resources should be given to new technologies that can help to increase yield - such as vertical farming and high-tech farms. Existing farms should also be given incentives to improve yields. All this will be a step in the right direction for Singapore.

To increase demand for local food produce, give subsidies to producers to lower prices to compete with cheaper imports. Campaigns to encourage purchase of local produce and to promote local production can also be implemented. By increasing the demand for local produce, producers will be incentivised to increase production in the long run.

Increasing production and demand should bring Singapore closer to realising its "30 by 30" goal - to produce enough food here to meet 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030.

Lance Wu, 20

Pre-university student