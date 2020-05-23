Forum: Include health supplement stores in next step of easing

The Health Supplements Industry Association (HSIAS) appreciates the government caution in protecting the well-being of Singaporeans even as it staggers the reopening of businesses.

However, we believe the choice of businesses reopening before the circuit breaker is eased on June 1 could reasonably be extended to health supplement retail outlets.

Our recent industry survey showed that customers have been buying more supplements during this period, particularly those which support immunity building.

To our knowledge, not only the United States and Britain, but also countries in the region such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam have allowed health supplement retail stores to continue operating or to be in the first phase of reopening as "lockdown" measures are gradually lifted.

We believe that consumers are best served by having convenient access to health supplements during this Covid-19 period.

We can confidently assure the authorities that HSIAS members' outlets will be able to fulfil the conditions specified for safe retail operations.

Daniel Quek

President

Health Supplements Industry Association (Singapore)