Covid-19 has taken a lot from us - our freedom to meet our friends and family, take a stroll in the park or go to purchase that bubble tea we crave.

This is a period of hardship for all, but some communities are hit harder than others. One of these groups is children with special needs and learning disabilities.

Quarantine has meant the loss of a support network for not only these children, but also many of their parents. Online schooling is difficult for them because these children usually rely on a set routine. Despite the circumstances, however, these children are adapting.

We must continue to recognise the gravity of the outbreak and improvise, adapt and overcome. Only when we accept the reality of the situation and comply with the rules will we be able to overcome this problem.

Shreya Khandelwal, 16

JC 1 student