Forum: Improvement in government feedback system needed

The GE2020 results have sent a strong message to the ruling party (A watershed election and new normal?, July 12).

From a systems perspective, it would seem the party's Plan-Do-Check-Act model is ineffective, inefficient or broken.

There is a mismatch of the party's understanding on the wants, needs, hopes and dreams of the people.

An inaccurate feedback loop will result in incorrect actions, leading the system further away from the desired outcome.

That's akin to a CEO who does not have regular reviews of the company's financial performance against projections, and who gets a whopping surprise when the financial results are announced.

Looking back at GE2011, the results triggered soul searching by the ruling party, which went on to make numerous changes to address the key concerns faced by the people. Efforts were made to engage and serve the people.

The improved results of GE2015 indicated a dramatic increase in the approval rating of the ruling party.

With GE2020, we have seen a repeat of GE2011. We can expect the ruling party to work very hard in the next few years to reconnect with the people; to understand their wants, needs, hopes and dreams; to regain their trust and approval.

The cycle will repeat itself unless improvements are made to the feedback system.

Would it be beneficial to have regular and more accurate processes to get people's feedback to fine-tune strategies, policies and plans, and correctly navigate the "sampan" through the rough sea ahead?

The choice is up to the ruling party.

Andrew Tan Kok Chua