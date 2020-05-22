Forum: Improve ways to display national flag at HDB flats

There are two hooks outside each Housing Board flat which allow residents to display the national flag.

But there is often a problem when the flag is displayed: It flips around when the wind blows and then bundles up out of sight.

I hope the authorities can come up with some simple solutions. To start the ball rolling, I propose four ideas:

• Include a slot at the bottom of the flag to allow a thin rattan stick to be inserted. The weight of the rattan stick would reduce the chance of the flag being flipped up by the wind.

• Have four hooks instead of just two outside each flat. There should be two strings at the top of the flag to attach it to the original two hooks, and two longer strings at the bottom to lasso the two new hooks and then be tied to the original two hooks. This would allow the flag to be displayed fully at all times.

• Install a flagpole holder at each flat so that the flag can be flown with a pole instead. Owners must make sure to secure the flagpole in the holder.

• Install a flagpole with a pulley so that residents can hoist the flag.

Lim Poh Seng