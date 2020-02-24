Important to monitor psychological impact of Covid-19

There was an overseas incident where a 50-year-old man isolated himself in his room, chased his family members away and then hanged himself after believing that he had contracted Covid-19 and was worried about passing the virus to his family.

It is understandable to panic over contracting Covid-19 and for fears to get heightened by the flow of negative news, especially the increasing number of confirmed cases and deaths.

We should not assume that everyone is mentally strong to handle tough situations.

It is important to assess and monitor the psychological impact of Covid-19 and remind everyone to take care of his own mental well-being and seek help early.

Currently, the institution of precautionary measures to prevent greater community transmission of the virus hinders traditional face-to-face psychological interventions.

Silver Ribbon is launching online emotional support - which is free, confidential and manned by trained professionals - to those who are infected, being quarantined or affected by the coronavirus in one way or another.

Let's stay united, be kind to one another and claim victory over stress during this challenging period.

Verify any information and updates received, which could be false and misleading, and cause much anxiety. Obtain details only from reliable sources.

Invest time in maintaining good health and strengthening one's immune system through exercise, a balanced diet and sufficient sleep.

Continue to connect with family and friends via phone, online or social media for support.

Talk to someone or a professional if one feels overwhelmed and experiences anxiety, disturbed sleep, poor appetite, poor concentration or other symptoms that affect one's daily routine.

Organise your thoughts and don't do too many things at a time.

Read up more about Covid-19 and its preventive measures. With better understanding comes more assurance in handling the situation.

Porsche Poh

Executive Director

Silver Ribbon (Singapore)