Important that optical shops remain open

I am an optometrist operating an optical practice. In view of the high percentage of the population here that needs vision correction, it is essential that optical shops remain open to provide essential optical services (Hair salons, optical shops may fall into grey area, April 16).

Since circuit breaker measures were implemented, optical shops have stayed open to cater to customers who see us for broken spectacles parts that need urgent fixing or replacement, or who need to reorder their contact lenses.

This chain of service and supply must not be disrupted as vision correction is important to the physical and emotional well-being of a person.

The Optometrists and Opticians Board has clear guidelines and advice on what constitutes essential optical services during the circuit breaker period.

We encourage all optical shop owners and eye care practitioners to comply with the guidelines.

At the same time, customers must seriously consider if a visit to the shop is absolutely necessary.

We do not want to be seen as your time-out from staying home, as we also want to protect ourselves and our families from asymptomatic Covid-19 carriers.

Koh Lian Buck