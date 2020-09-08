Important for workers to build job security

I thank Mr Foo Sing Kheng for taking the time to express his views in his Forum letter (Taking up 2 jobs does not ensure job security, Sept 5).

First, I agree that low-income workers should receive more help.

With respect to my speech in Parliament, there were references made that were taken out of context.

The full text of my speech would show unequivocally that the thrust was that of diversification for both the individuals and companies in order to build resilience to better withstand future shocks.

Resilience could be built when individuals who would like to apply their multiple skill sets are given the opportunity to do so, by being given more than one role within the company (this refers to work that applies the many skills one has and not two jobs), or in a second job.

This would enable workers to develop a broader set of skills that would allow flexibility in career switches within a shorter window of time.

I said the relevant labour regulations should protect workers from being overworked and also regulate potential conflict of interests. I also mentioned that this approach may not suit certain jobs or appeal to everyone.

My intention was to encourage individuals to apply lifelong learning to achieve career adaptability and sustainability for job security.

The business landscape will likely be increasingly volatile with shorter job cycles and reduced market predictability.

Therefore, focusing on building resilience is critical for both companies and individuals.

Chong Kee Hiong