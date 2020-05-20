IMDA carrying out thorough probe into outages

We thank Mr Teo Hoon Seng and Mr Dennis Tan Seow Koon (Make Internet service providers set up backup networks; and M1 could have handled Internet outage better, both May 15) for their feedback.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) agrees with both Forum contributors that the service disruptions have caused much inconvenience to many households who rely heavily on the Internet, especially during this circuit breaker period, and thus expect their broadband connection to function well at all times.

The two service disruptions experienced by StarHub and M1 occurred immediately after network enhancement works, and were not due to network capacity issues.

IMDA is conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the incidents, as well as to evaluate the operators' network restoration processes, customer communications, service recovery, backup plans and compensation practices.

We will consider the suggestions for improvement from Mr Teo and Mr Tan as part of this process.

We expect the operators' full cooperation for the investigations, and will take firm enforcement action if it is determined that there was a lapse by the operators.

Karen Low

Cluster Director, Communications and Marketing Cluster

Infocomm Media Development Authority