ICA factors in Covid-19 constraints when extending visit passes

We thank Ms Chong Ning Qian for her feedback (Don't separate transnational couples in Singapore during pandemic, Aug 3).

As with most countries, we do not grant long-term immigration facilities automatically to foreign spouses of citizens.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) evaluates long-term visit pass (LTVP) and LTVP-Plus applications on a range of factors, including how long they have been married and whether they have children from the marriage.

Requests for extension of stay by foreign spouses in Singapore who are on short-term visit passes are also assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The ICA does consider additional factors, such as the prevailing travel restrictions in other countries and flight connectivity, when assessing the renewal of the immigration facilities accorded to visitors to assist those with genuine difficulties in the Covid-19 situation.

Patrick Ong

Head, Public Communications and Protocol

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority