Hygiene council backs stiffer cleanliness laws

The Public Hygiene Council (PHC) agrees with the views expressed in the letters on problems of littering and tray return. Some of them include: Find new ways to break bad habit of littering (Sept 15); Three-pronged approach to litter management more effective (Sept 18); Time to penalise those not returning trays at food centres (Sept 22); Use persuasion to bring about behavioural change; Change behaviour through penalties and attitude will follow suit; Pass law and make it clear (Sept 25); Mess left behind by diners is a health hazard (Sept 29).

For years, the PHC has been working with various groups, ranging from schools, parents and grassroots communities to cinema and food business operators and corporations, to persuade and educate the public on good hygiene habits in public places.

There has been improvement in some areas, but less in areas such as returning trays. A public cleanliness satisfaction survey showed that 36 per cent of people were unsure if they should return trays, and about the same proportion expected cleaners to do the job instead.

As with members of the public, the PHC has also been calling for tougher laws to complement its educational efforts.

We are pleased that the Sustainability and Environment Ministry will introduce new regulations to enforce higher hygiene and cleanliness standards on business operators.

We urge the ministry to also enforce existing anti-littering laws more rigorously and pass new laws requiring trays, leftover food and used cutlery to be returned to receiving stations at public eateries such as hawker centres, coffee shops, foodcourts and canteens.

In the same survey, almost all of those surveyed agreed there should be laws requiring stricter hygiene for public spaces, such as food establishments and malls.

We are also carrying out research on people's attitudes and behaviours towards littering, and the effectiveness of different forms of intervention.

PHC welcomes views and suggestions and hopes that everyone will work together to keep Singapore clean, green and safe.

Edward D'Silva

Chairman

Public Hygiene Council