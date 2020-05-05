How can firms appeal to MTI to continue operations?

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), in its reply to a Forum letter, clarified that "all else being equal, the firms that provide a range of aggregated services with more limited requirements for manpower and movements will more likely be supported for continued operations during this period" (Range of services, staffing determine which firms remain open, May 1).

The MTI also said it "has been reviewing appeals from business owners and making adjustments where appropriate".

My specialised industrial adhesive manufacturing business applied to continue operations during the extended circuit breaker period, but was declined without reason.

This was despite my local customers, as well as other similar adhesive manufacturers with much larger on-site manpower requirements, being permitted to continue operations.

While I understand that each business would have its own unique merits for securing the exemption, I would like the MTI to clarify the process for appeal, which it highlighted in its letter.

So far, all my efforts to reach out to the MTI have been futile. The hotline, when I was finally able to get through, did not seem to entertain any conversation, while my queries were answered with "no comment" by default.

The website also does not provide access to any sort of appeal process.

My attempts to reach out to organisations such as Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Business Federation have also been futile.

I understand that limiting manpower movement is a key component of managing the Covid-19 situation in Singapore. But as a business owner, I would like clarification on the MTI's decision, as well as an avenue to voice my appeal.

Tong Jun Kian