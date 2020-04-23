Hold only major exams this year

It is extremely worrying to see the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore cross 10,000.

One lesson we have learnt is never to ignore the weak links in society that may contribute to the spread of the disease.

The mild and sometimes asymptomatic clinical presentation of children infected with Covid-19 makes them a weak link, through which the disease may spread to family members and the community.

The Ministry of Education should consider not holding any year-end examinations this year, except perhaps major ones such as the Primary School Leaving Examination, O levels and A levels. After all, exams are not the only way to assess the students' academic progress.

Home-based learning is a new and challenging way of learning. Teachers, parents and students need time to familiarise themselves with it.

During the current home-based learning period, some students are at a disadvantage because of an uneven playing field, due to the home environment and connectivity issues, among other things (Home-based learning - a look at three homes, April 19).

Removing exams for the rest of the year may allow them to gradually catch up without stress and anxiety.

In a crisis such as this, our priority should be to reassure, promote safety and minimise stress.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)