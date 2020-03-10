Forum: Hold maid agencies responsible for poor matching service

Employment agencies match a potential employer to a foreign domestic worker (FDW) for a fee borne by the employer and FDW (Transparency needed from FDW employment agencies, by the Association of Women for Action and Research, March 5). This makes both the employer and the FDW customers of the employment agency.

Therefore, if there is a mismatch resulting in an FDW transfer, does it not mean the matching service provided by the employment agency was unsatisfactory and, therefore, shouldn't it be held responsible?

Instead, the current practice is to penalise the employer and the FDW. The helpless FDW is mostly at the mercy of the agency, accepting whatever penalty is imposed on her. The employer has to fork out more miscellaneous fees.

I would think that for the hefty fees charged to the employer and the FDW, employment agencies ought to put in place a more thorough screening format.

Perhaps the Ministry of Manpower could provide figures on the number of FDW transfers done by employment agencies. These figures would at least help potential employers gauge the service provided and make employment agencies accountable for their service.

It is not uncommon to see FDWs waiting for transfer, with each day of waiting meaning a loss of salary and having to wait longer before they can return to their home countries, as the standard duration of each contract with a new employer is two years.

Ng Beng Choo

I would think that for the hefty fees charged to the employer and the FDW, employment agencies ought to put in place a more thorough screening format.