Hindi Society language fees unchanged the past 2 years

We thank Mr Rajiv George Aricat for his feedback (Fees for Hindi language classes increased without advance notice, Feb 6).

Schools have progressively increased monthly fees payable by permanent residents (PR) and international student (IS) since 2018.

The Hindi Society did not increase Hindi language fees the past two years.

The fees were reviewed at the beginning of this year and the decision made to increase the monthly fees payable by PR and IS students to reflect consistency with the increases other schools have imposed.

Notice of the increase in fees was immediately posted on our website and communicated to all affected parents. Singapore citizens are not affected by the fee increase.

Satyaprakash Tiwari

Honorary Secretary

Hindi Society (Singapore)