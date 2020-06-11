High eye care standards even with telemedicine

We thank Mr Henry Lim for his views (Telemedicine for glaucoma patients not a good idea, May 30).

We understand that some patients will have concerns with the adoption of new technology.

All patients for telemedicine are still required to visit Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) to have the same type of scans as they do now.

Currently, without the use of telemedicine, our patients have to either wait in the clinic after the tests to see the eye specialist or they are given another appointment for it.

With the telemedicine scheme, patients can go home after their tests.

The eye specialist will review the tests and decide on the appropriate management needed. This will be communicated back to the patient via letter and/or video consultation.

This is much more convenient for the patient, the majority of whom, as Mr Lim correctly pointed out, are elderly and will find it difficult to spend a long time at the hospital, or to return for multiple visits.

Patients with advanced glaucoma are not suitable for video consultation as this group often requires medical procedures or additional investigations that need them to be physically present.

In all other respects, the high standard of medical care is maintained among all the patients we see, whether in person or via telemedicine.

Telemedicine is a programme for patients who are ready to embrace digital means for their medical needs. At SNEC, we guide them along with the video application download.

SNEC will continue to deliver a high standard of eye care while leveraging appropriate technology that will keep our patients safe and provide greater convenience.

Tina Wong (Professor)

Head and Senior Consultant

Glaucoma Department

Singapore National Eye Centre