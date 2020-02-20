Help workers and businesses shoulder fair share of virus fallout

As the owner of a small business, I cannot help but notice that the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis might be disproportionately borne by small business owners and lower-income workers.

It is indeed encouraging to read that more than $6 billion has been set aside in the Budget to support businesses, workers, families and front-line agencies suffering the economic fallout from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In these trying times, logistics, transport, hospitality, retail, and food and beverage workers may lose their jobs or be given fewer shift hours.

Small businesses such as hair salons will have their incomes impacted because customers will defer lower-priority activities.

Business owners sourcing products made in China will have major delays in stocking up merchandise and may have new product launches delayed or cancelled.

For every major event cancelled, multiple freelancers, small businesses and subcontractors will have contracts voided by their larger clients with little or no redress.

For some, this might mean potentially six months of lower or no income.

The workers and small business owners would continue to have to pay insurance premiums, loan interests, rents and mortgages.

So far, the focus seems to be on the impact on tourism.

I hope Budget 2020 will effectively address the concerns of lower-income workers, freelancers and small business owners across industries, so that workers and businesses large and small will each shoulder their fair share of the economic impact.

Sng Woei Shyong