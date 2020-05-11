Voices Of Youth

Help tackle societal challenges as interns

Published
54 min ago

I agree with Mr Eric Lee's sentiments (Tap tertiary students for healthcare work via internships, May 2). I propose an alternative for tertiary students in fields not related to healthcare who have not been able to secure internships amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The less privileged in the community have been facing especially challenging times. They include migrant workers, students who have difficulties with home-based learning, as well as vulnerable groups such as those facing domestic violence.

Tertiary students could consider doing an internship at organisations that tackle societal challenges. This would definitely be meaningful for the students.

They can acquire new skills and play a part in alleviating the problems of the less fortunate.

I believe many such organisations could do with the help. It would be a win-win solution.

Raena Leang Ju Qin, 19

Waiting to enter university

