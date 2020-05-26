Help students adjust to new rules of school

The need to wear a mask in school will be trying for students, especially those who are about to take major examinations such as the Primary School Leaving Examination (Schools reopen on June 2, but not all will go back to classrooms daily, May 20).

This batch will be the first to sit the national exams under these conditions, and the psychological stress for them and their parents is understandable.

I urge all teachers to relook their teaching materials and go at a pace that is comfortable for these students without compromising on the preparation for the coming national exams.

It may be uncomfortable to communicate and focus for a whole day of lessons, even if a student uses a plastic face shield instead of a mask.

There should be ample extra masks that can be distributed to students who have worn out their own.

Recess time and physical education should be extended for the students to give them time to adjust and adapt to safe distancing rules.

I also hope that disciplinary masters can be more understanding of the fact that with safe distancing on public transport, there will be many cases of students being late for school for reasons out of their control.

Colin Ong Tau Shien