Help available to resolve neighbour disputes

We refer to the letter on neighbour disputes by Ms Ng Mei Kee (Inter-agency task force needed for neighbour disputes, Feb 27).

Neighbour disputes are the most common disputes in the community. If neighbours are unable to resolve them, they may, as a last resort, seek the assistance of the courts.

Before taking this option, however, it is useful to reflect on the root cause of the conflict or disagreement, and whether it can be resolved without resorting to more drastic actions.

Some of these would include getting the authorities involved or taking legal action, which, in turn, may potentially escalate the conflict.

At the Neighbour Disputes Conference held by the International Institute of Mediators recently, the participants developed a code of conduct for good neighbours. This is available on our website (www.iim.sg).

The institute also has a scheme that provides assistance to neighbours such as Ms Ng to resolve their problem through our panel of neighbourhood dispute mediators.

Alternatively, Ms Ng could seek assistance from the Community Mediation Centre.

Manokaran V. Sharma

Administrator

International Institute of Mediators (Singapore)