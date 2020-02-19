Help available for women facing unplanned pregnancy

I refer to the report, "Baby found in rubbish chute bin: 26-year-old woman charged" (Feb 16).

An unplanned and unexpected pregnancy can leave one with much fear and anxiety.

In journeying with various birth mothers dealing with unplanned pregnancies, I observed that it was indeed frightening for them to not know what to do.

Quite often, many choose either to abort their foetus or abandon the child when they do not know how else to manage their situation.

Fei Yue reaches out to women facing an unplanned and unexpected pregnancy.

Our aim is to provide support and help to those who think that abortion or abandonment are the only solutions.

Support is available to help the women explore different caregiving options, including putting their child up for adoption so that the child is provided a permanent and loving home.

We certainly hope women who are facing such a situation know that help is not far away.

They can find out more by e-mailing us at adoption@fycs.org or calling us on 6771-9552.

Cheng Wen Shan

Head of Adoption Services

Fei Yue Community Services