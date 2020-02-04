Forum: HDB looking at improving document signing process

We thank Mr Yeo Shuan Chee for his feedback (HDB requirement on signing document was difficult for elderly parents, Jan 23).

Mr Yeo had been invited to select a flat under the Married Child Priority Scheme (MCPS), which helps married children and their parents to live with or close to each other. Under this scheme, the children and their parents are required to sign an undertaking that they will continue to live in the same property during the five-year minimum occupation period.

The undertaking can be signed at the HDB Hub during flat selection, or during the signing of the Agreement for Lease, which takes place about three to four months after the flat selection. It can also be signed at any Housing Board branch at the applicants' convenience.

As his father had been hospitalised, Mr Yeo had inquired if HDB could arrange to call at the hospital where his father was undergoing a procedure, so that his parents could sign the undertaking.

As we were mindful of the stress that his father could be going through in the hospital, we suggested that his father sign the undertaking on a separate occasion after his discharge from hospital, as there was no immediate hurry.

For transactions that are more time-sensitive, HDB does provide house calls to the elderly with mobility issues on a case-by-case basis. To provide home buyers with more convenience, we are also looking into digitalising the signing of the MCPS undertaking.

Norlilah Abdul Latiff

Director (Sales)

Housing and Development Board