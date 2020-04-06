Have priority delivery slots for elderly

The experience of Forum contributor Liang Teh Hai showed that providing priority hours at supermarkets for the elderly and vulnerable groups didn't quite go as planned for various reasons (Experience with dedicated hours for senior shoppers disappointing, April 1).

To better serve this group, I suggest that supermarkets provide priority for delivery slots to them when they shop online.

I am in my early 70s. I have tried for several weeks to get a delivery slot for my online order at FairPrice without success.

Providing the elderly and vulnerable with priority for delivery slots will also allow them to refrain from visiting the supermarket in person, reducing their risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

I hope supermarket managers will consider this suggestion. With the sophisticated technology available now, I'm sure it can be done.

Oei Khoen Hwa