Have cabbies, private-hire drivers roll down windows

I refer to recent letters to the Forum page by readers and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

I would like to suggest that the LTA direct that cabbies and private-hire drivers wind down their windows, if not fully then at least partially, to allow more air circulation for the safety of both drivers and passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

I recall that this was a rule in place during the Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak in 2003.

I wonder why it is not in place in the current pandemic.

Health experts have been advocating that being in an open space is safer than being in a enclosed one, while the LTA has advised cabbies and private-hire drivers not to accept passengers who do not don masks.

With demand for cabs and private-hire cars having fallen much, if the drivers start being choosy about whom they pick up, they may have to drive around for even longer periods in an enclosed space in order to get business.

Tan Saw Bin