Have all returnees serve quarantine orders only at dedicated facilities

It is worrying to see the rise in imported coronavirus cases over the past few days.

Although some travellers are required to serve their quarantine orders at dedicated facilities, others are allowed to serve their stay-home notices in their own accommodation.

Given that we are still battling the virus, it is better to err on the side of caution and have all returning travellers serve their quarantine orders only at dedicated facilities.

It takes just one person who is serving his stay-home notice at home to sneak out and inadvertently spread the virus to others if he turns out to have the infection.

In that case, all efforts thus far to keep community infections low would have gone to waste.

Damian Ng Swee Beng