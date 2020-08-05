Forum: Harsher sentences needed for irresponsible riders

My heart goes out to Madam Ang Liu Kiow and her family members (Tough fight for family to get compensation from PMD rider, Aug 2). It is heartbreaking to see an able-bodied person incapacitated due to a negligent act by a personal mobility device (PMD) rider.

PMD accidents would not be as serious if the users were responsible enough to ride at a safe pace that allows them to react in time to avoid any accidents.

I have had several close shaves with PMD and bicycle riders who just missed me while travelling at great speed when I was walking on pedestrian paths. I am sure I am not the only one to experience this.

Recently, my sister had an altercation with a PMD rider who challenged her to go to the police even though he had been riding recklessly and almost hit her.

Although there are responsible PMD users, there will always be those who are reckless, and they must be held accountable.

Cases like Madam Ang's clearly show that the current measures and regulations are inadequate and not enough of a deterrent. To prevent similar occurrences in the future, harsher sentences should be meted out to irresponsible PMD riders.

Dennis Tan Seow Koon