Hard to book a slot at ActiveSG gyms

It is easy to get frustrated with the restrictions that have come up in the wake of Covid-19 ( Baffled by visitor limit imposed at Jurong Bird Park, Aug 24).

A look into the ActiveSG gyms since the reopening of the economy shows them to be almost barely occupied and woefully underutilised.

Yet, it is hard to make bookings to use the gym as there are very limited spaces per time slot and these get snapped up quickly.

Once the slots are taken up, no more bookings will be accepted by the system.

The calculation of the square metre allocation per gym user and the physical distancing measurement between gym users seems too large and rigid, and rather conservative.

But I guess we should err on the side of caution.

I hope a more normal state of affairs will return soon.

Meanwhile, ActiveSG administrators must impose a penalty on inconsiderate gym users who wilfully book gym slots in advance for their own convenience but never turn up.

The addition of a facility on the ActiveSG app to cancel a booking in advance should one not be able to make the appointment will definitely decrease the number of no-shows.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)