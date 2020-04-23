Hard enough for 2020 poly, ITE grads without missing out on ceremony

It would be very meaningful for students of polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduating this year to have a joint graduation ceremony next year with the next batch of graduates, as suggested by Mr Jonathan Kuek Han Loong (Postpone, not cancel, graduation ceremonies, April 22).

This year's graduates face a bleak future in terms of looking for employment. Because of the Covid-19 situation, some have had to shorten their internships and forgo valuable working experience.

For some, this would be their last graduation and they would be looking forward to it. We should enable them to create beautiful memories of reaching an important milestone in their lives.

Like Mr Kuek mentioned, graduation ceremonies are a tradition and need to be preserved.

Lim Lay Suan

