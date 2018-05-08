Hand sanitisers needed near airport's fingerprint scanners

I am a frequent traveller who utilises Changi Airport's automated immigration gates.

I have noticed that the fingerprint scanners are never cleaned. This is rather unhygienic and poses a health risk, especially since I have seen some passengers using their tongues or foreheads to moisten their fingers when their prints are not clear enough.

I have written to Changi Airport Group making a request for hand sanitisers to be placed at these gates, but to no avail.

I think it's important to take appropriate precautions to safeguard public health, rather than take action when it's too late.

Alex Chan