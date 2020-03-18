Forum: Gyms have room to accommodate seniors

We thank Mr Nigel Marcus Ong Chin Hock for his feedback (Keep free entry to gyms, pools for seniors to off-peak hours, March 14).

We appreciate his support for the initiative, which will encourage seniors to live active lifestyles.

We understand Mr Ong's concerns about possible overcrowding at our gyms.

Our studies on user patterns of ActiveSG gyms and swimming pools indicate that seniors generally utilise our gyms and swimming pools in the morning and non-peak hours.

Also, most of our gyms are not at full capacity, even at their busiest.

We are confident that we will be able to manage the increase in patronage without diminishing the quality of experience of our patrons.

It is important that our schemes allow seniors who are in the workforce to come to the facilities before or after work, which may not necessarily be only during off-peak hours.

But we will monitor the situation on the ground and make tweaks where necessary.

Sng Hock Lin

Chief

ActiveSG

Sport Singapore