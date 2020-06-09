Forum: Guidelines on face shields are clear

Of late, there have been numerous comments on the use of face shields and face masks in schools (Avoid mixed messages on face masks in schools, by Ms Luah Jiun Yih, June 6).

It has been announced that face shields cannot replace face masks, but are allowed for children below the age of 12 and teachers while they are teaching (Face shields cannot be worn in place of masks, June 2).

Ms Luah believes that this is counter-intuitive.

During this Covid-19 pandemic, from the point of view of health and education, I am sure the Ministry of Education (MOE) and schools know what is best for our students.

Every parent has his views on educational matters, but it is best to leave things to the people who know best.

Children below the age of 12 are primary, pre-school, kindergarten and nursery pupils.

For those who have gone through speech training courses, they will tell you that during the formative years, it is especially important for both teachers and pupils to observe the speaker's mouth and tongue to ensure that new vocabulary and words are pronounced correctly. How is this to be done when the speaker is masked?

The guidelines given by MOE on the use of face shields and face masks in schools are quite clear. As to the type of masks to be used and how to use them properly, the Ministry of Health has already given the subject wide publicity.

I am sure schools need the support of parents during this difficult period.

Ronnie Lim Ah Bee