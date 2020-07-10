Forum: Guidelines for weddings put dampener on event

My daughter and her fiance are getting married soon. With no end of the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, they decided to continue with the wedding ceremony.

We were mentally prepared for the celebration to be pared down significantly, but the actual situation is much more dismal.

Almost everything the couple have painstakingly planned for in the past year has had to be shelved, including the wedding dinner.

On top of the usual requirements, the multi-ministry task force has prescribed detailed guidelines on almost every aspect of the wedding ceremony, with each government agency giving different sets of rules - for example, the Registry of Marriages tells solemnisers one set of rules, and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth tells churches the rules they have to abide by.

Resourceful Singapore brides-to-be have set up a community on the Telegram app to update one another on their experiences and provide support. The guidelines are grim.

• Bride and groom are required to wear their masks throughout the ceremony.

• Vendors are not allowed to deliver anything to the wedding venue.

• Wedding parties have only an hour before the ceremony to set up the venue.

• There is to be no singing during the ceremony which is expected to take not more than an hour.

• There can be only 20 guests, even if the ceremony is held in a church which is allowed to hold up to 50 people in phase two.

• Each photograph must not have more than five persons even if the bride or groom has more than three siblings.

Given the situation, I completely understand the good intention of enacting safety guidelines. But a wedding ceremony is no ordinary event. It is a time-honoured institution in different cultures and religions, abundant in meaning and symbolism. It deserves to be treated with more respect.

These have put a huge dampener on this once-in-a-lifetime celebration for brides and grooms.

Recently, a hotel's cancellation of a post-solemnisation lunch booking of 20 guests who are seated five to a table, with each table in a separate private room, sent many couples back to the drawing board. I felt crushed on my daughter's behalf.

Tan Sek Jen