Ground feedback key in LifeSG's development

We thank Mr Foo Sing Kheng for his feedback (Keep users' lifestyle needs in mind for LifeSG app, Aug 27).

LifeSG aims to provide citizens with simpler, personalised access to a wide range of government services by making it easier for users to navigate across agencies and processes during key life events.

Besides government services, the app also bundles complementary private sector services for a more enriching experience.

Today, young parents can already use the app to register their newborn child at both government and private hospitals, apply for the Baby Bonus and open a Child Development Account with their selected bank.

The app's "Explore Services" feature currently provides access to more than 40 services grouped according to topics of interest - such as family and parenting, work and employment, healthcare, and housing and property - as well as other frequently used digital government services.

While we work on adding more services progressively, we will continue to look out for opportunities to work with private sector partners to include services such as those that cater to lifestyle needs, as suggested by Mr Foo.

Citizen engagement has been key in the development of LifeSG. We appreciate feedback from the public, and will continue to drive adoption and evolve the app based on behavioural insights and user centricity.

Dominic Chan

Director

GovTech