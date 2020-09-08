Greater stress on exam grades placed on homeschooled kids

The call for Singapore's education system to reduce its overemphasis on grades is timely (Evolution of education system key to ensuring fair, just society, Sept 4).

The notion that getting better grades in a national examination equates with receiving an adequate education is a mistaken one. Policies that emphasise academic achievements only reinforce this misconception. Better exam grades do not equate with a good education and many employers will attest to that.

Aside from having a negative impact on familial relationships and a child's self-esteem, the quest to excel in exams has led to academic-related stress and the prevalence of anxiety, mood disorders and even suicide among Singapore students.

Homeschooled children who have successfully applied to be exempted from attending national schools are subjected to more stringent requirements than students attending national schools. For them, a pass for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) is pegged at the 33rd percentile aggregate score of students who take the four subjects in national schools that year (equivalent to getting into the Express stream in secondary school).

Failing to achieve the benchmark by even a mere point means having to resit the PSLE a second or third time, until the child reaches 15 years old.

This is also the case for children who have been diagnosed with learning difficulties.

This policy has created much stress for homeschooled children who, like children in national schools, may not all be academically inclined.

The long-term impact on the self-esteem of 12-year-olds who have to resit the PSLE should not be ignored or underestimated.

Parents like my husband and myself who choose to homeschool our children do so for different reasons.

I urge the Ministry of Education, in its positive move towards enacting policies to de-emphasise grades, not to neglect including homeschoolers in its consideration.

Tan Sek Jen