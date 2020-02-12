Grateful for top-notch healthcare here

I was disheartened to see the article "Singapore grocery chain starts limiting how much people can buy" as one of the top stories on Bloomberg on Sunday.

The Government has done an extremely laudable job in managing the coronavirus situation, and ensured the lessons learnt from the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic have resulted in concrete reforms. The transparency and detail in the daily reports on the situation are a reassuring reminder that the Ministry of Health is on top of things.

Healthcare in Singapore has undergone more improvements in the past decade than in the cumulative three decades prior to that. MediShield Life, CareShield Life and the Community Health Assist Scheme are some examples of the holistic programmes implemented to provide affordable quality healthcare.

This has been complemented by the rapid expansion in healthcare facilities. Of particular significance is the completion of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Still, it needs the support of the people to maintain cohesion. So "keep calm and carry on", as it would be tragicomical if our society were to disintegrate over the hoarding of toilet rolls.

Chin Chiu Ngo