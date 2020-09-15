Forum: GPs, polyclinic doctors are good sources of information on vaccines

Vaccinations are a pillar of Singapore's health strategy and it is not difficult for anyone to obtain the relevant information (Make it easier for people to get vaccinated, by Ms Poonam Bhandari, Sept 12).

It starts with getting information from the right sources. All it takes is a simple call to the general practitioner you trust or a short consultation with a polyclinic doctor to ascertain the essential facts.

For instance, Zostavax for shingles is administered as a single dose, costs about $200 to $250 at most clinics, offers 60 per cent to 70 per cent immunity, and is recommended for patients above 60 years old.

There are no government subsidies for it and Medisave cannot be utilised either.

Immunity through the vaccination lasts about five years.

If one has not had chicken pox before, it is better to get the chicken pox vaccination instead of the shingles vaccination.

Meanwhile, there is a far more expensive alternative for shingles - Shingrix, which promises better immunity with two doses. But it is not easily available here.

Other nitty-gritty details particular to each individual patient are easily clarified by calling one's doctor.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)