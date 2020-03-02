Forum: Govt should help freelancers during current crisis

With the increasing number of ground-up initiatives started by various communities recently, I applaud the Government for stepping forward to launch the SG United portal (Social service agencies to get $3k each for virus-linked costs, Feb 21).

This will drive a lot of traffic to a platform through which people can find out which charities and non-profit organisations they can make donations to.

Ground-up initiatives bring communities together to make their social causes known. They help to make communities come alive in these challenging times by providing a support system. By working as a group, everyone achieves the same goals together.

Facing a similar challenge, creative and cultural freelancers in Singapore experiencing a loss of work due to the coronavirus have formed a Facebook group with the long-term goal of forming a support structure.

I believe the Government should consider the needs of gig economy workers and take more proactive action to help them tide over this crisis, such as by easing cash flow issues.

Gerald Ong Wen Shun