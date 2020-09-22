Forum: Govt agencies should explain policies more effectively

The letter by Mr Alex Yeo resonated with me (Better communication by govt agencies can go a long way, Sept 19).

From my experience of giving feedback to government agencies, the replies that I have received were often general statements that the agencies involved had investigated and looked into my feedback.

No reasons are usually given as to why my suggestions could not be considered for implementation. It would be better if the public knows the trade-offs behind every proposed idea. If a suggestion is not being considered, what are the alternative solutions that will benefit the people?

With clear communication, public agencies and citizens can then work together to improve the overall physical infrastructure and well-being of the community.

Most importantly, government agencies should close the gap in communicating and explaining policies effectively to the people.

Alan Chin