Good reasons to reopen pet supply stores

I appeal to the Government to allow some pet supply stores to reopen. Pet owners were caught by surprise when closures were announced. We did not have enough notice to get our supplies.

These shops provide an essential and very important service. Besides selling food and pet essentials, they also sell off-the-rack emergency medicine and flea medication for pets, bedding, pee pads and other items.

Pets such as rabbits have very selective diets. They can't eat what we give to dogs and cats. Dog and cat food may be available in supermarkets but the choice is limited.

Buying online is not the same or as easy as some items are out of stock and some pet owners have said they cannot get their ordered supplies in time as there is a backlog.

I also think that some leeway should be given for pet grooming. Some long-haired dogs, cats and rabbits need regular grooming which not everyone is qualified to do.

Please allow the stores to reopen for one week or so for us to get our supplies. Or perhaps allow one store in each estate to remain open?

Wheatley June Audrey