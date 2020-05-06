Good personal hygiene is key

We thank Mr Roger Chua Yeu Hock for his feedback (Disposable cutlery not stored hygienically, April 30).

To reduce community transmission of Covid-19, the Government has implemented a wide range of circuit breaker measures.

These measures are guided by advice from medical and scientific experts as Covid-19 is primarily transmitted through person-to-person contact and direct contact with respiratory droplets. There is also currently no evidence that Covid-19 is spread through food.

Although food outlets are only permitted to provide takeaway or delivery services during the circuit breaker period, operators of food establishments must continue to keep food preparation areas and premises clean and pest-free, and ensure that food preparation surfaces, eating utensils and cooking equipment are clean.

They must also adopt measures to maintain good personal and public hygiene, such as the wearing of masks.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Food Agency will continue to conduct inspections of food establishments and will take enforcement action against operators who do not comply with the food hygiene requirements.

We continue to review our measures and to work with food retail establishment operators to further improve public hygiene, such as the proper dispensing of cutlery.

At the same time, it is crucial for individuals to exercise good social responsibility and personal hygiene.

Abdul Jalil (Dr)

Senior Director

Joint Operations Division

Singapore Food Agency