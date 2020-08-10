Good move to include S'pore flag in funpack

In the 1990s and early 2000s, putting out the national flag by the window was something many Singaporeans did. But this trend appeared to fade slowly.

Perhaps as young couples set out to start their own families, the flags never went with them to their new homes, and it was never a necessity to get hold of one.

Amid this pandemic, the National Day Parade was scaled back and the NDP funpack was issued to Singaporeans, and in it was a Singapore flag. The committee must be complimented for including it as an essential item. I have not seen so many Singapore flags fluttering outside homes in a long time. At a difficult time like this for Singapore, the flags are an inspiring sight.

Happy National Day Singapore!

Chen Chuanren