Good move by NParks to help animal shelters

In July 2018, I wrote about the plight of the animal shelters that had to move to the then Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority's (AVA) The Animal Lodge (Lessen burden on animal shelters, July 13, 2018).

I am pleased that the facility is now overseen by the National Parks Board (NParks), which has removed the monthly service and conservancy fees that AVA previously charged the animal shelters at The Animal Lodge.

Although much still can and has to be done for these animal shelters, with NParks also saying that improvements are still being made to The Animal Lodge (Improvements to The Animal Lodge are ongoing, Aug 29, 2019), this reduction in fees for the animal shelters is a much-needed step in the right direction.

Joel Chia Ze Hong