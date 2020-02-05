Good leaders do the right thing even at great cost

I concur with Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang when he expressed that leadership is more about character than competence (Leadership is more about character than competence, Feb 2), particularly in an age when there is more technical knowledge and wider use of social media.

These changes may seem promising and liberating when used responsibly and in a manner that benefits society, but they can also be misused when, for instance, big data collection is used to manipulate views and societal values, as well as to promote populist causes and personal agendas by distorting truth.

I agree with Mr Han when he wrote: "But without strength of character and the values that go with it, performance will suffer sooner or later, despite the best minds and technical resources." This applies not only to leadership in political institutions, but also in many other institutions as well.

Teachers, doctors, lawyers, civil servants, company chief executives and even parents are leaders in some ways. All are involved in shaping the behaviour and character of those under them or those they work with; if they fail to carry out their tasks responsibly and with integrity, they invariably lose the trust and confidence of others, even though they may be technically competent and knowledgeable.

If our institutions are just platforms for performance and prominence without the fostering of character and trustworthiness, we would ultimately fail in building institutions which will stand the test of time and crisis.

Former foreign minister George Yeo said that "we must not lose our moral sense in the pursuit of achievement and success... without a moral sense, the new freedom which technology offers destroys itself... we should never de-emphasise moral considerations" (Moral leadership in a fragmenting world, Jan 25).

This is relevant for all generations. There has been discussion about the growing gap between generations in Singapore on some sociopolitical issues (Growing generation gap, Jan 29). But in terms of leadership, I trust that all acknowledge that leadership is more about character than competence.

Character points to the courage to do the right thing even at a great cost; it also reflects humility to acknowledge when one is wrong and to learn from others, even those younger, and speaks of resilience, self-control and a willingness to sacrifice for the good of others.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)