Gojek rolling out new initiatives to enhance safety, quality standards

We thank Mr Heng Tse Yew for his letter and agree with the points made (Ride-hailing firms must crack down on errant drivers, Jan 1).

As an important part of the public transport system, ride-hailing or street-hailing operators have the critical responsibility of ensuring safety.

In the new Regulatory Framework for the Point-To-Point Transport Sector, due in the middle of the year, the Land Transport Authority has identified commuter and driver safety as a key focus area for the industry.

This can be achieved only by industry players working closely with the authorities.

As platform operators, we at Gojek Singapore hold ourselves to the highest safety standards.

Having operated our ride-hailing service in Singapore for just over a year now, we are entering this year with a renewed focus on trust and safety, through enhanced training and education for our driver-partners, as well as new upcoming initiatives to enhance safety and quality standards.

This builds on robust technology and tools that are in place to monitor driving behaviour during trips and address errant drivers or those who fail to meet our service standards.

By working together, ride-hailing operators can ensure Singapore users will be able to enjoy even greater peace of mind while using ride-hailing services.

Lien Choong Luen

General Manager

Gojek Singapore