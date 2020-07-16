Forum: Go green, even if it costs more

Dr Jimmy Chih is correct - there is always a market for goods and commodities produced without due consideration for the harmful effects on the earth and its future inhabitants (Be mindful of increased costs associated with climate change policies, July 11).

It is a market which is shrinking as all become more cognisant of the now readily felt, increasingly cataclysmic ugly turns of nature that are now regularly devastating large swathes of countries.

Being competitive by cutting corners and producing goods which have negative environmental ramifications now appeals to only the least discerning of consumers.

If the world takes liberties with global issues such as climate change, exhaustion of natural and non-replenishable resources, deforestation, waste disposal and loss of biodiversity, small coastal countries such as ours with zero hinterland to fall back on as reserves are doomed to extinction.

For humans, just mitigating the destructive effects of these forces will drive up the cost of sourcing and production even before value destruction of land assets is taken into consideration.

False economy will not get this generation anywhere, and will even sink future generations into an abyss from which the climb up will be arduous or even impossible.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)