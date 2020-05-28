Forum: Give option to decline NDP funpack

For some regular attendees of the annual National Day Parade (NDP), the funpack is something they look forward to in order to see what is new in it (Offer households digital NDP funpacks, by Ms Andrena Phoon Hui Yin, May 25).

This year, in keeping with the anti-coronavirus efforts, the NDP format will be different, focusing on allowing Singaporeans to celebrate in their homes instead of at a central location. It has also been announced that funpacks will be given to every Singaporean and permanent resident household.

But, as some have suggested, it might be helpful to provide an option for households to choose whether they want the funpacks.

It would be taxpayers' money saved, even though a number of the items are usually sponsored.

The savings can then be used to, for example, benefit those in need.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan